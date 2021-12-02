Grace Mugabe’s Brother Takes Over ZANU PF As Commissar

By A Correspondent- Is this the return of Dr Amai or what? Could be. Grace Mugabe’s brother, Mike Bimha was Wednesday appointed to the Zanu PF political commissar position by the party’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Mike Bimha, Grace Mugabe brother

Bimha takes the party’s hottest and most controversial position, which Victor Matemandanda, early this year, left when he joined the diplomatic mission.

The former industry minister, who is brother to the former first lady Grace Mugabe, was the Zanu PF’s acting spokesperson until the Wednesday appointment.

Grace and Bimha both hail from the same Mashonaland East province.