Mnangagwa Arrests Nyasha Zhambe Wife, Brother

Tinashe Sambiri| Following the brutal murder of Movement for Democratic Change Alliance member Nyasha Zhambe by known Zanu PF hooligans, police on Tuesday surprised all and sundry when they arrested the deceased’s wife and brother.

The two were arrested for positively identified Zanu PF hooligans who abducted and tortured Nyasha to death.

Angry citizens say Zanu PF is a terrorist organization that has to be removed from power through available democratic processes.

