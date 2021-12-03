Chimanimani Businessman Up For Robbery

A Correspondent- A Chimanimani businessman has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a Honda Fit vehicle belonging to three illegal diamond panners whom he accused of selling him fake diamonds.

Devine Gamunorwa of Hotsprings Business Centre appeared before Chipinge magistrate, Mrs Elizabeth Hanzi, facing robbery charges, early this week.

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded out of custody to December 8 on $20 000 bail.

State prosecutor, Mr Edmore Mahlanganise said on November 18, Gamunorwa connived with other 12 accused persons who are still at large, and lured the complainants, Washington Johnson, Wisdom Johnson and Worship Tsaurai to Nyika Growth Point.

“Gamunorwa and his accomplices posed as diamond dealers and phoned the trio telling them that they had some diamonds they wanted to sell.

“The Johnson brothers and their colleague, Tsaurai drove to Nyika Growth Point in a Honda Fit vehicle. They parked the vehicle at the growth point. Gamunorwa and his colleagues who were using two unregistered Honda Fit vehicles approached the trio and blocked them,” he said

Mr Mahlanganise said Gamunorwa approached Washington who was occupying the driver’s seat, while one of the unidentified persons posed as a police officer and produced a firearm. He allegedly threatened to shoot the Johnsons and Tsaurai.

“They opened the door and dragged Washington out of the vehicle.

“They force-marched him into one of their unregistered Honda Fit vehicle.

“They also dragged Tsaurai and bundled him in another Honda Fit vehicle, leaving Wisdom in the complainant’s vehicle. One of the accused persons who posed as a police officer took the driver’s seat, and drove the complainant’s vehicle to the accused’s bottle store at Chakohwa Business Centre.

“Gamunorwa and his accomplice took turns to assault the Johnsons and Tsaurai accusing them of selling him (Gamunorwa) fake diamond pieces on November 15 at Chiadzwa diamonds fields.

Gamunorwa claimed to have parted with US$2 000 for the fake diamond pieces,” said Mr Mahlanganise.

He said Gamunorwa ordered Wisdom Johnson to surrender his Honda Fit vehicle as compensation for the fake diamonds.

“Gamunorwa took custody of the vehicle and later dumped the Johnsons and Tsaurai at Nyanyadzi Police Station,” said Mr Mahlanganise.

The complainant later reported the case at Chipinge Urban Police Station and the Honda Fit vehicle was recovered.

