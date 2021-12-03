Drama As Police Officer Is Left Clutching Keys After Own Honda Fit “Disappears”

By A Correspondent- A police officer stationed at the Police Protection Unit was left clutching his car keys when he discovered that his Honda Fit car had been stolen.

The cop had parked the vehicle directly opposite his workplace at the Southampton building.

The officer, Assistant Inspector Tawedzengwa Runyare (40), parked his white Honda Fit at the centre parking and left all the windows and doors closed.

A source said Runyare then went to his office.

When he came back at around 1.50 pm on the same day, shock gripped him as he found that the vehicle was gone. Said a source close to the incident:

He looked around thinking that maybe he would see it but to his utter shock, it had been stolen. He then dashed to Bulawayo Central Police Station and reported the matter.

The source added that the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) vehicle theft squad (VTS) attended the scene but they have not yet gathered any information that may point to the recovery of the car. -HMetro