ZimEye
I have just received this High Court document this afternoon.@ZACConline commissioner @JessieFMajome is suing me for hundreds of thousands of dollars.I have instructed my lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa to respond informing Jessie Majome that we will meet her in court!No retractions! pic.twitter.com/5FZQpReuwL— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) December 3, 2021
I have just received this High Court document this afternoon.@ZACConline commissioner @JessieFMajome is suing me for hundreds of thousands of dollars.I have instructed my lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa to respond informing Jessie Majome that we will meet her in court!No retractions! pic.twitter.com/5FZQpReuwL