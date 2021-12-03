Just In: Nakamba Wins Player Of The Month Award

Share

Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been named the Aston Villa player of the month for November.

The 27-year old’s resurgence under new boss Steven Gerrard has seen him feature in all the games overseen by the Liverpool legend since he replaced Dean Smith in the Claret and Blue dugout.

Nakamba was brilliant in Gerrard’s first game in charge, a 2-0 win over Watford.

He was voted man of the match on a Twitter poll in the next match, an impressive 2-1 win away at Crystal Palace and featured in England legend Allan Shearer’s team of the week.

He would be outstanding again in Villa’s 1-2 defeat to Manchester City and thereby deservedly named player of the month.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Marvelous Nakamba