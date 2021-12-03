Malicious Damage To Property Accused Pokugara Properties Boss In Fresh Bid To Evade Trial

By A Correspondent| Under-fire Pokugara Properties Managing Director Michael John Van Blerk has made another desperate bid to evade trial in a case in which he is accused of malicious damage to property after notifying the court of his intention to apply for discharge.

Van Blerk is accused malicious damage to property after he connived with City of Harare officials including suspended Town Clerk Hosiah Chisango to destroy a show house built by Harare businessman George Katsimberis at the corner of Teviotdale and Whitwell Road in Borrowdale.

Sharpe (L) and Managing Director Michael John Van Blerk (R)

Through his lawyer, Tawanda Zhuwarara, Van Blerk said he will tomorrow apply for discharge though he did not cite reasons for his latest move.

Van Blerk’s trial has stalled for a long time as he at one time told the court that he was suffering from a condition known as catatonic seizure.

State prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga requested for a medical examination which indicated that Van Blerk was fit to stand trial but the government doctor later told the court that he was threatened by unidentified male individuals who said Kenneth Raydon Sharpe’s right hand man was President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ally.

Recently, Van Blerk missed court with his lawyer telling the court that he fell off a horse.

Meanwhile, Van Blerk is coming to court on a wheel chair but soon after proceedings, he is often seeing walking with the aid of a stick and at some moments pushing his own folded wheelchair, in what smacks stage managed sickness just to avoid trial.