Mnangagwa Threatens Teachers

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed disappointment over Teachers’ representative organisations which are allegedly working with foreign governments to undermine his administration.

The President said this when he officially commissioned new 13 buses and 30 service delivery vehicles for the Public Service Commission at Morris Depot in Harare this Wednesday.

This brings the number of buses that have been disbursed to the PSC to 108.

The President highlighted that government will continue to channel resources towards improving the conditions of service in the public sector.

Mnangagwa, however, noted that while as an employer, the government is implementing measures to transform the country, some employees are working with foreign governments to undermine workplace harmony. He said:

Regrettably, while as an employer government is implementing all these measures, it is disheartening that some employees as has now been revealed are working with foreign governments to undermine workplace harmony as well as national peace and security. Fortunately, my government has the requisite capacity to ensure workplace harmony and guarantee national peace and security.

In the recent past, the Progressive Teachers’ Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) was accused of working with the British government to topple the Zimbabwean government.

The union has since denied the allegations saying it is only determined to ensure that the government has improved teachers’ salaries and working conditions.

PTUZ is saying its members will not invigilate ZIMSEC examinations unless they have been offered an allowance.- ZBC News

Mr Mnangagwa