Zanu PF Chair Hauled To Court For Rape

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF chairperson for Mazowe district, Amatola farm Alexander Makukula (58) has been dragged to Bindura magistrates court facing a rape charge.

Makukula has been accused of raping his 15-year-old maid and threatening her and her mother with death if she makes the matter public.

He appeared before magistrate Samantha Dhlamini on Monday and was granted a $5 000 bail.

The state-led by Edward Katsvairo alleged that sometime in July Makukula was at his farm in Mazowe with the maid after his wife had gone out.

She went to bath and Makukula followed her in the bathroom tipped her down covered her mouth with a cloth and raped her.

The politician threatened both the mother of the victim and the victim.

The victim was escorted to their ward councillor Edwin Chinotimba (ZANU PF) who subsequently escorted her to Mazowe police to file a police report leading to the arrest of the suspect.

Makukula is expected back in court on December 7 for trial.