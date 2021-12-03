Zanu PF Full Of Witchcraft Practitioners- Sikhala

Tinashe Sambiri|Fearless MDC Alliance vice chairperson Hon Job Sikhala has described the appointments and reappointments made by Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa as useless and insignificant.

Hon Sikhala mocked Mr Mnangagwa for recycling tired geriatrics.

“Geriatrics are recycling themselves when the young and energetic are marginalized in ZPF. Doddering Chris Mutsvangwa replaces Khaya Moyo. Geriatric Bimha replaces Matemadanda. Old people’s home.

We are proud because we are young and have energy.

Geriatrics must fall.

They are witchcraft practitioners.

Zimbabwe needs new leaders,” Hon Sikhala wrote on Twitter.

Below are the new appointments made by Mr Mnangagwa:

Mike Bimha is the new Political Commissar, replacing Victor Matemadanda.

Lillian Zemura will now deputise Bimha in the Commissariat.

Chris Mutsvangwa was appointed as the new secretary for information, replacing the late Simon Khaya Moyo.

Monica Mavhunga from Mash Central Becomes Deputy Secretary of Education to the Politburo.

Alice Dube was appointed as Politburo member replacing Cain Mathema.

Monica Mutsvangwa has been appointed as Deputy Secretary for Transport & Social Welfare.

Auxillia Mnangagwa was appointed the Secretary for Environment and Tourism. She was previously the Deputy and now replaces Cde Prisca Mupfumira.

Ziyambi Ziyambi replaces Mutsvangwa as Secretary for Science and Technology.

Frederick Shava has been appointed as a Politburo Member as a Committee Member.

Omega Hungwe and Oliver Chidawu have been appointed Politburo members with immediate effect and these two are coming from Harare Province.

Judith Ncube was appointed as a Politburo member representing Bulawayo Province.

Josiah Hungwe who was secretary for Production and Labour now becomes a senior member of the Politburo, and he is replaced by Kenneth Musanhi as the Secretary for Production and Labour

Hon Sikhala