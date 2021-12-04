EXCLUSIVE: Munyeza In Debt Storm, Dupes Harare Businessman

By A Correspondent| Outspoken Harare cleric and businessman Dr Shingi Munyeza has come underfire after allegedly failing to pay a debt of USD$ 7 285 for electrical gadgets he purchased on credit from a Platinum Fuels trade associate.

Munyeza who is a business partner with Platinum Fuels run by socialite Acie Lumumba is in a court battle with a local businessman Caleb Gwenzi who owns Iqonic Solutions which deals in electrical gadgets.

According to court papers seen by this publication the cleric pastor filed for a peace order barring Iqonic Solutions from pursuing recovery of the debt, “Evening assuming that Iam liable to pay the debt, I believe that the Respondent should not take the law into his own hands by acting in a manner complaint of.

“In addition, his claim is a civil claim which ordinarily should be raised against Platinum Fuels who purchased the goods from him. At no point was I involved in the transaction between himself and Platinum Fuels save to state that I was a recipient of the phone referred to above as consideration for the services rendered,” wrote Munyeza in his affidavit through his lawyers Maguchu and Muchada Business Attorneys.

Contrarily in a Whatsapp leaked conversation seen by this reporter, the self- styled man of God confirmed the debt adding that his finances were not solid hence the delays in payment and Gwenzi confirmed the tussle adding that Platinum Fuels have since distanced itself from the purchases.

“I can confirm that Dr Munyeza has been owing me an amount of USD$ 7 285 for items he purchased from us and I reported the case to the police under CR 34/8/2021 after he I realized that he had duped me and among the items he purchased includes an HP Envy 10th Generation Core I5 Bang, Iphone 12 Pro HK White Gold 256gb, Pro 2020 12.9 4th Generation, Olufsen, Samsung Galaxy Tab 6 and quite a number of other electrical he ordered under Platinum Fuels.

“He instructed that the orders be billed on Platinum Fuels which later distanced itself from the purchases saying Munyeza had to pay since this was his own persona items. In following up the money he kept on putting excuses and currently he has even secured a court peace order against me, it is so disturbing that a man of his repute will unjustly handle some of us young businesses trying to hustle for a living,” said Gwenzi.

Both Munyeza and Platinum Fuels were not readily available for comment during the time of publishing.