“I’m Ready!”-President Chamisa Assures The Nation

Share

04.12.2021

Gutu/Chiwara Village

Today the People’s President, Advocate Nelson Chamisa delivered a very powerful speech where he assured the nation that he is ready to solve the country’s crises.

Speaking at a tombstone unveiling ceremony of Gogo Chamisa, President Chamisa said he is ready to usher in a new government that will solve the country’s bleeding economy.

The President said his government is ready to create jobs for all, arrest economic meltdown and build world class infrastructure to undo years of ZANU PF plunder and destruction.

Today’s event was attended by thousands of President Chamisa’ supporters who cheered on as an atmosphere of hope and jubilation filtered through place.

Indeed a new Zimbabwe is within our grasp. Change is on the horizon!

You can feel it!

Register to vote Zimbabwe!

FreeMako

NgaapindeHakeMukomana

Stephen Sarkozy Chuma

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly National Spokesperson