Mutare Woman Sues Chinese Firm For Burying Her Husband Alive

By A Correspondent- A Mutare woman is together with her minor child are suing a Chinese miner for burying her husband during a mine site rehabilitation last year.

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights who are representing the widow, Nester Munyongani and her son say the duo wants ZWL$2 from Xu Zhong Jin Investments.

Munyongani argues that the Chinese miner was told the deceased Sure Mutamba, an artisanal miner, was underground but Xu Zhong Jin Investments continued with the rehabilitation burying Mutamba in the process.

Below is the ZLHR’s update on the case:At Mutasa Magistrates Court, Xu Zhong Jin Investments, a Chinese mining company is standing trial after being sued for damages by the widow & child of Sure Mutamba, an artisanal miner, who was buried alive in November 2020 as the Chinese miner was rehabilitating a mining site at Premier Estate in Old Mutare in Manicaland province.

The widow, Nester Munyongani & her 4-year-old minor child, who are represented by @ZLHRLawyers are suing Xu Zhong Jin Investments for ZWL2 million for negligently causing the death of Mutamba & for loss of support emanating from his death.

Mutamba’s body was only exhumed 3 days after he died following protests by community members over the inhumane operations of the Chinese miner.

In summons filed in court, lawyers stated that the Chinese miner had been advised that Mutamba was underground before its employees even closed the deep pit but they proceeded and closed the pit. Our intervention in this matter is meant to protect the rights of communities in conflict with big mining corporations.