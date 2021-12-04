SRC Dismisses ZIFA Board Appeal…

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) has hit back the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board, telling them that the suspension imposed on them still stands regardless of an appeal made to the Administrative Court.

The cat and mouse affair between the sports regulatory body in the country and the ZIFA continues, with the Kamambo-led administration informing the nation earlier today that they are back in charge at 53 Livingstone Avenue, pending a hearing at the Administrative Court.

SRC has however rubbished that appeal and insisted the ZIFA board is still suspended.

“Whilst a so-called ‘appeal’ has been noted in terms of Section 32 of the SRC Act, kindly note

that this action does not have the effect of suspending the decision of the SRC to suspend

the entire ZIFA Board,” the SRC said in a statement.

“Indeed, it is for this reason that the General Secretary of ZIFA remains suspended to this day

notwithstanding his own ‘appeal’ to the same Administrative Court just under a year ago.

For your information, and further research, we refer you to these various authorities to the effect

that your ‘clients’ ‘appeal’ requires further relief in the form of an interdict from the High Court

in order that this ‘appeal’ is deemed to suspend the decision of the SRC pending the administrative court proceeding.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe