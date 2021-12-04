Top Human Rights Lawyer Dewa Mavhinga Dies

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe’s fearless top Human Rights lawyer, Dewa Mavhinga, has died.

Reports said Mavhinga, the Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch, died of suspected #COVID-19 In #Johannesburg #South Africa, Saturday afternoon.

Sources close to his death told Zimeye.com that the human rights defender was found dead in his hotel room, Saturday afternoon.

Mavhunga was very vocal in challenging the authoritarian rule of Zanu PF since the era of the late President Robert Mugabe.

He was passionate about seeing Zimbabwe, respecting human rights and political liberties.

Mavhinga’s closest friend and academic @Pedzisai Ruhanya mourned the top human rights defender on his Twitter account.

“In life, there are real friends, top-notch friends. You were one among such important friends. Wandirwadza Dewa. RIP my brother,” he posted.