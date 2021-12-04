Your Vote Is Your Secret – VP Karenyi-Kore Tells Villagers…

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance vice president Hon Lynette Karenyi-Kore has challenged the politicization of food aid by the Zanu PF regime.

Speaking at a funeral in Bikita, VP Karenyi-Kore denounced intimidation of villagers by the regime.

“Your vote is your secret so do not be intimidated by Zanu PF.

Every citizen has the right to make a choice without being coerced to do so.

During the GNU era we distributed inputs without looking at someone’s political orientation.

Zanu PF is killing innocent citizens- last week we buried our member who was murdered by known individuals,” said VP Karenyi-Kore.

No To Politicization Of Food – VP Karenyi-Kore pic.twitter.com/LGQhY7RPGH — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 4, 2021

MDC Alliance Vice President Hon Lynette Karenyi-Kore Denounces Political Violence



Nobody should be forced to support Zanu PF…VP Karenyi-Kore pic.twitter.com/M4G1cPGWyj — ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 4, 2021