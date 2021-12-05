“Be Safe”: HolyTen’s Message

By A Correspondent- Renowned local rapper, songwriter, and music producer, Mukudzei Chitsama, better known as Holy Ten, has waded into the emotive issue of sexual consent amid escalating cases of “date rape”.

In a post on his Twitter page, the artiste warned young men against taking advantage of their partners when they are inebriated to indulge in sexual intercourse but rather seek their explicit consent as they could end up on the wrong side of the law. He wrote:

Boys rangu kana azobvuma only after arohwa nema hunters dry, usarove masinhi. Munomuka riri docket kana maintenance. [My dear colleagues, if she only consents after a few drinks, never engage in sexual intercourse with her, otherwise you will be arrested or end up at the Maintenance Court]. Be safe around issues of consent.

This comes at a time Zimbabwe is commemorating 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence with the rest of the world. It runs between the 25th of November and the 10th of December.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with State media, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi called on women and girls to be cautious and avoid situations that can lead to date rape. He said:

We have come across such incidents in our line of work over the years, and they have been exacerbated by social media.

In most cases, individuals meet and date on social media platforms such as Facebook or WhatsApp, after some time they arrange physical meetings, which in most cases, the woman or girl is raped.

So, as the police, we implore women and girls not to go on dates in secluded areas with people who are strangers.