Demo Against Zanu PF’s Chadzamira

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF supporters in Masvingo Thursday staged a second demonstration against the Minister of State for Masvingo, Ezra Chadzamira accusing the top politician of engaging in corrupt activities.

The demonstration at the ZANU PF provincial offices was staged a day before Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s visit to the city Friday for a clean-up campaign.

Zanu PF Women’s League members donning party regalia, waved placards denouncing Chadzamira accusing him of corruption and dividing the ruling party.

The minister, who doubles as the party’s provincial chairperson, stands accused of allocating land and mining claims to close allies while abusing his political muscle.

ZANU PF Masvingo provincial commissar Jevas Masosota confirmed there was a demonstration against Chadzamira but said the party was fully behind the embattled minister despite the shenanigans to soil his name.

He suggested that the demonstration could be connected to the upcoming ZANU PF provincial elections.

Chadzamira who is said to be a top ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa was recently arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) over alleged corruption.

However, the matter was dropped following the intervention of senior ZANU PF officials.

Reports suggest that there has been intense fighting between Chadzamira and his Vice-Chairperson Robson Mavhenyengwa who is allegedly eyeing to take over the chairmanship post from Chadzamira.

Meanwhile, former ZANU PF MP for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu has warned that the opposition MDC Alliance will gain ground in the province if the intraparty fighting continues. He said:

The confusion in Masvingo Province is a big advantage to Chamisa, mukaita zvokutamba mukomana Masvingo unopinda akavhara kumeso chaiko. [Chamisa will easily take Masvingo if you continue fighting] This demonstrations must be solved nicely kwete zviya zvechibhinya bhinya [not violently], vatotanga kuti #NgaapindeHakeMukomana kumamisha hazviperi mushe. [the rural folks have already started chanting Chamisa’s slogan – NgaapindeHakeMukomana].

Earlier this year, war veterans staged another demonstration in Chiredzi against Chadzamira over the corrupt allocation of sugarcane plots in the Lowveld.