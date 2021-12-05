I Am Ready To Lead- President Chamisa

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader, President Nelson Chamisa has assured members of the security forces that they will not lose their jobs in the new and democratic Zimbabwe.

According to President Chamisa, only the failed Zanu PF leadership will be replaced.

The People’s President made the remarks at the unveiling of Gogo Chamisa’s tombstone in Chiwara, Gutu.

“The army, police and CIOs are patriotic civil servants. We will not replace the security forces- rather we will remove the failed Zanu PF political leadership.

” We will improve the conditions of service for security forces.

Why should a member of the security forces retire without a house? A soldier or police officer’s welfare is a reflection of the government’s concern about its workers,” said President Chamisa.

He added:” I am ready to lead… I am ready to deliver jobs to the young people…I am ready to deliver proper healthcare services.

I am ready to lead the nation… I am ready to end decades of poverty and suffering.

I am ready to end years of Zanu PF oppression.”