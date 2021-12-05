Mapeza Reveals Selected Squad

Share

By A Correspondent- FC Platinum coach, Norman Mapeza selected a 40-man squad that has provisionally been registered with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for the delayed 2021 AFCON finals.

Mapeza was in charge of the Warriors on an interim basis for the national team’s last four World Cup qualifiers.

The ZIFA general manager for all national teams, Wellington Mpandare, revealed that the 23-man Warriors squad for the Africa Cup of Nations finals will be selected from the 40-man list.

CAF regulations stipulate that all participating nations have to send their final squads 10 days before their first match.

Zimbabwe open its campaign against Senegal on 10 January and this means that it has until New Year’s Eve to send the squad list to CAF.

Mpandare indicated that they have already sent invitation letters to clubs. He said:

The final 23 squad has to be submitted 10 days before our first game, so it should be by December 31. The 40 players were selected by Mapeza and his technical team. The final 23 will be selected from these 40.

He however did not disclose the 40 players selected by Mapeza who failed to win a single game during his tenure as the caretaker boss.

The Warriors are in Group B together with west African giants Senegal and Guinea as well as central African minnows Malawi.-standard