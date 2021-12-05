MDC Alliance Pays Tribute To Dewa Mavhinga

Tinashe Sambiri|The MDC Alliance has described the late human rights defender Dewa Mavhinga as a man who spent his life fighting for the emancipation of the people of Zimbabwe.

The whole nation is mourning the sudden death of the human rights champion.

“The MDC Alliance expresses its deepest condolences at the sudden passing of human rights champion

@dewamavhinga

. He was a pillar of the struggle for a better Zimbabwe. He will be greatly missed.

May his dear soul Rest In Peace,” MDC Alliance said in a brief statement.

Dewa Mavhinga