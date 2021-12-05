Who Will Fill Void Left By Dewa Mavhinga?

By A Correspondent- This is a question making rounds in Zimbabwe after the shocking news of the passing on of the country’s only fearless top Human Rights lawyer, Dewa Mavhinga, Saturday after afternoon.

Mavhinga, the Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch, has died of suspected #COVID-19 In #Johannesburg, #South Africa.

Sources close to his death told Zimeye.com that the top human rights defender was found dead in his hotel room Saturday afternoon.

Mavhunga was very vocal in challenging the authoritarian rule of Zanu PF since the era of President Robert Mugabe.

He was passionate about seeing Zimbabwe, respecting human rights and political liberties.

Mavhinga’s closest friend and academic @Pedzisai Ruhanya, soon after the sad news, mourned the top human rights defender on his Twitter account.

“In life, there are real friends, top-notch friends. You were one among such important friends. Wandirwadza Dewa. RIP my brother,” he posted.