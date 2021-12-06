Mwonzora Heads for GNU- I Want To Be Prime Minister

By Dorrothy Moyo | The court-doctored party MDC-T leader Douglas Mwonzora has announced he wants a government of national unity.

Last year Mwonzora who has battled distancing himself from Emerson Mnangagwa, denied he is aiming for a unity government, and said at the time:



“In those chats, an impression is being created that I am in discussions with the government to form a Government of National Unity in which I will be Prime Minister.

“The chats are fake and malicious.

“For the record, my goal is not to be Prime Minister of Zimbabwe.

Mwonzora caricature

“My dream is to see a just and prosperous Zimbabwe where people make their political choices freely and without fear. A Zimbabwe free of political acrimony and rancour. The screenshots being circulated are just fake, cheap and malicious. Unintelligently done.

But speaking over his latest tours, Mwonzora said his structures have opted for unity with ZANU PF leader Emerson Mnangagwa.

“This is one of the first meetings we are doing, to spread our message of dialogue; our message is to make people ready for elections. But basically, it was consultations and advising people of the decision made by the national council for us to intensify the issue of dialogue,” Mwonzora said.

“The results of dialogues are known. We may have a GNU or whatever arrangement, and that is what I was talking about. We want to follow in the footsteps of Morgan Tsvangirai. He did dialogue and it was in the best interests of the people of Zimbabwe. And we want to follow suit. It is up to the people of Zimbabwe, I am ready to serve what the people of Zimbabwe will ask me to do.”