Norman Mapeza To Take Warriors To AFCON Finals

Norman Mapeza will be the coach the take the Warriors of Zimbabwe to next month’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.

The former national team captain replaced Zdravko Logarusic on an interim basis to oversee the team’s remaining four World Cup qualifiers after the Croat was sacked in September.

He (Mapeza) signed a 3-month contract which has since expired.

A well-placed source at ZIFA revealed to this publication that the association has decided to let Mapeza take the team to AFCON.

“Yes, it will be Norman (Mapeza). The official announcement will be soon. There isn’t much time to go before the AFCON finals so everything has to be finalised,” the source said.

When the Felton Kamambo-led ZIFA board ‘resumed duties’ last week amid their on-going fight with the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC), they (ZIFA) confirmed the process of recruiting a coach to take the team to the 33rd edition of the continental spectacle, had started.

“Bringing back AFCON preparations back in track taking cognisance of limited time before January 2022. As such the Board resolved to immediately engage the targeted Coaches and conclude such

engagements within two days. Two Board members and the CEO were tasked with this obligation. Immediately after coach appointment, the Coach and members of the technical team together with ZIFA secretariat are tasked with sending player invites, arrange for training camp, friendlies,” ZIFA said in a statement.

Mapeza is also the one who named the initial 40-member Warriors squad which was submitted to CAF on November 15 and will be trimmed to 23 and be sent to the continental governing body by December 15.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Norman Mapeza