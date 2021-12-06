Omicron Variant Is Upon Us, Doctors Warn Nation

Zimbabwe’s senior doctors have called for vigilance as the country braces for the fourth wave of the Covid-19 outbreak driven by the newly discovered Omicron variant.

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa and Botswana causing panic throughout the world.

Western countries last week banned travel from southern Africa, including Zimbabwe, citing the emergence of the variant.

On Friday, Health and Child Care deputy minister John Mangwiro said Zimbabwe had reported 50 cases of the Omicron variant.

The Zimbabwe College of Public Health Physicians (ZCPHP) said citizens must strictly adhere to World Health Organisation (WHO) to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

In a press statement, ZCPHP, an association of specialist public health doctors, said the surge in cases in the past few days was a cause for concern.

The doctors urged all citizens to double up physical distancing, wear face masks, and wash their hands.

Added the doctors:

Get vaccinated urgently against Covid-19, vaccines save lives.

ZCPHP also urged Zimbabweans to avoid or reduce non-essential travel and visits, to minimize interactions with people from other households.

It encouraged healthcare practitioners to increase the level of clinical suspicion/presumption of Covid-19, and look out for patients who are potentially sick with Covid-19.

-VicFallsLive