OPINION: Haapinde Mukomana As Chamisa Misfires.

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | The “ Ngaapinde hake Mukomana campaign” song for MDCA has hit the heights in psyching the mood to prepare for the 2023 harmonised elections. The lyrics are great and the message is a ringing endorsement for the coronation of “King Nelson.”So the blind and deaf among us are dancing to the off tune song and falling for the traitors’ sweet nothings to a tune that is mocking them.

A slogan is a memorable motto or phrase used in a clan, political, commercial, religious, and other context as a repetitive expression of an idea or purpose, with the goal of persuading members of the public or a more defined target group. The Oxford Dictionary of English defines a slogan as “a short and striking or memorable phrase used in advertising.A slogan usually has the attributes of being memorable, very concise and appealing to the audience.

Whether you work for a startup, own a small business, or are on the marketing team for a big corporation, a great slogan tells your customers your mind and what you will be offering them should you succeed in you campaign.

So the Ngaapinde hake Mukomana is a retired call with signs of dejection and rejection. It makes it very clear that the aim of the whole party is only to be at state house and nothing more.

A slogan is a simple and memorable catchphrase that draws an audience to a particular brand or product. The MDC Chamisa did not hide their aim. They have nothing to offer to Zimbabwe but just to seek a way up to the top with no regards to the people. We all know that effective slogan is a key component of successful marketing along with your logo and brand name.

The MDC slogan its a descriptive slogan: A descriptive slogan describes what your business does or what it can offer to potential customers in a memorable phrase. So all we can see here is an emotional or Emotive slogan. Emotive slogans leverage your product or service as a way to give your audience a particular feeling or fulfill an emotional need—like relaxation, connection, joy, or excitement. Ngaapinde hake Mukomana is very clear that once the mukomana is inside there will be no other allowed even to try to be near. The slogan then becomes a stark warning to Zimbabweans that Mukomana is a mere thief eying the most high seat in the land. The Ngaapinde hake Munomana becomes an emotive and Persuasive slogans. A persuasive slogan attempts to convince your customers that your brand or products can help them solve a particular problem. So the question is What problems can be solved by simply asking a boy to come in. The absence of reason and nothing to offer shows that the change MDC is asking for is just to gain power. This is a selfish but a clear warning that one must run very fast away from those digging in party obsessed by power.

A slogan is a brief and indelible phrase that encompasses an offering’s appeal. MDC has clearly shown that they do not have the best interest of the people at hesrt

Slogans are always defined as “short and brief”. There exists a psychological rationale for this – it is believed that it takes almost 7 seconds to form a first impression. Short-term memory is shorter than you think! Therefore, slogans ought to be “short and brief and meaningful. The later is absent in the MDC slogan.

Lastly, the definition terms slogans as a phrase “that encompasses an offering’s appeal”. A slogan is essentially an invitation toward your offering. The invitation, therefore, must encapsulate your product or your brand vision or your service’s benefits, etc. It should be an independent, brief and holistic phrase. But the MDC has simply shown the nation that they do not care about people but power.

Why should anyone in their rightful mind promote a proponent of sanctions. Chamisa and Biti are the high priests for sponsoring and authoring Zidera, the American law for sanctions. The song is proclaiming “the great leader” to march to Statehouse to govern. What a sorry state. Lest we forget, “The red on the flag of Zimbabwe is not mere colour coding, but a stark reminder that it is through blood that we paid for our freedom”. It is common cause that the western powers were incensed by the land redistribution we embarked on in the 1990’s and are still pushing on.

It is also common knowledge that the process was not smooth, be it by design or by default. That part of the revolution would never be smooth nor peaceful. Remember, the events of the late 1990s are nothing compared to frog marching the landlords into slavery while driving them from their heritage. Diabolic! In their desperate effort to reverse the gains of the revolution the western powers always try to create chaos and division. The language of democracy has taken centre stage in the quest to subvert the government. Traitors have been there and history has so many and we are not spared of such in this day. So a partnership of evil amongst the western manipulators and the desperate opposition are now acting judge and prosecutor for “the fit for governance test.” What a mockery of the very democracy they have failed. Who was judging western rule in colonies and slave trade? Why are the perpetrators of evil refereeing governance. Our democracy cannot be sacrificed on the alter of western dogma. Zimbabwe refuses to submit to the whims of white supremacy. To the extent that after the events of 2017 that saw the former president leave office Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti posed on the steps of Congress at Capitol Hill as they pleaded for sanctions against Zimbabwe. Well, the objective was to weaken the government of Zimbabwe and pave the way for regime change through social strife.

Sanctions against Zimbabwe have decimated livelihoods, infrastructure and the economic challenges Zimbabwe faces are largely on the back of the punitive sanctions sponsored by the high priests for national chaos led by Nelson Chamisa and Tendai Biti. So any mention of “Ngaapinde” is tantamount to insanity. It is like allowing a rapist to marry the rape product. We cannot allow the perpetrators to feast on the suffering they have caused. The criminals must be tried and not honoured. Kana vakapinda kunosunga ma sanctions ngavagare ikoko kumasanctions mu Zimbabwe havapindi.

[email protected]