Tsvangirai’s Bodyguard Murders Brother For Five Dollars

By Dr Masimba Mavaza | The former bodyguard for the late MDC T leader Mr Paul Goba is wanted for murder after bashing his brother to death over five dollars.

Mr Paul Goba the former bodyguard for Morgan Tsvangirai who stays in Nyashanu Road Rugare Harare who was now a security officer in Chamisa’s team bashed his brother Anthony Goba to death over five dollars.

Eye witnesses said Paul asked his brother Anthony to go and buy bear at the nearest bottle store. Anthony came back hour later drunk with no bear and no money.

The MDC strongman flew into a rage and started assaulting his brother Antony.

He continued assaulting him and hitting his head on the floor. He was in such a rage that onlookers failed to restrain him.

He then left his brother lying in a pool of blood unconscious.

Anthony was rushed to Parirenyatwa hospital where he died this Sunday afternoon.

Paul Goba is now on the run and the police are looking for him. Neighbours who spoke on the grounds of anonymity have said Paul is very dangerous and very violent.

The police in Rugare referred any questions to the Harare Police Spokesperson who was not reachable at the time of going to press.

Mr Paul Goba is not a stranger to the police as he has been arrested for several counts of violent conduct and political violence.

The Goba family refused to comment further on the case except confirming that Antony has passed on after a fight with his bouncer MDC brother.

This comes as the President of Zimbabwe Cde ED Mnangagwa urged people to be tolerant and shun violence.

The police have always urged Zimbabweans to always find reasonable conflict resolution methods which are none confrontational.

Funeral arrangements for Anthony have not yet been arranged.

[email protected]