Warrant of Arrest For State Witness In Mako Trial

By A Correspondent| Harare Magistrate Dennis Mangosi on Thursday issued a warrant of arrest for Naison Silomonye, a state witness who didn’t turn up in court to continue testifying against five pro-democracy campaigners including Makomborero Haruzivishe who are on trial for allegedly committing public violence

Silomonye, who was already on the witness stand during the trial, decided to abscond and reportedly travelled to Beitbridge on government business.

The five’s lawyer, Obey Shava protested before Magistrate Mangosi that the State has been directly or indirectly trying to frustrate trial proceedings and stated that the court needs to control its own processes as well as maintaining the integrity of the criminal justice system and for the public to maintain confidence in the courts.

In response, Magistrate Mangosi ruled that Silomonye had no right to decide when he should attend court proceedings.

He stated that court business takes precedence over other including government business.

Apart from Haruzivishe, the other four include Allan Moyo, Denford Ngadziore, Stanley Manyenga and Cecelia Chimbiri.