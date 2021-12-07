Brave Harare Man Guns Down Three Notorious Armed Robbers

By A Correspondent- A brave Harare man has gunned down armed robbers who had broken into his Chadcombe house.

According to a post on the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s social media pages, the shoot-out took place Monday evening at around 20:45 hours.

” 1/2 Breaking The ZRP reports an armed robbery case at a house in Chadcombe, Harare on 06/12/21 at around 2045 hours, where three suspects were shot dead while two others escaped. The robbers attacked a family, took away US$850, Samsung cellphone and a shotgun,” ZRP posted.

