Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Fixtures

Share

The Castle Lager Premiership will resume this week in Matchday 3, starting with a midweek fixture between Harare City vs Yadah on Wednesday.

The league action was put on hold in the past weekend to pave way for the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup final between Ngezi Platinum Stars and FC Platinum.

The games will continue on Saturday with five games lined up, and three matches on Sunday.

Here are the Matchday 3 fixtures.

Wednesday 8 December

Harare City vs Yadah (NSS)

Saturday 11 December

Chicken Inn vs Tenax (Luveve Stadium)

ZPC Kariba vs Triangle United (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Black Rhinos vs CAPS United (NSS)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Herentals (Baobab Stadium)

WhaWha vs Bulawayo City (Ascot Stadium)

Sunday 12 December

Manica Diamonds vs Highlanders (Sakubva Stadium)

Dynamos vs Cranborne Bullets (NSS)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs FC Platinum (Luveve Stadium)- Soccer24 Zimbabwe