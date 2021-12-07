I Am Miles Ahead Of Emmerson Mnangagwa- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|MDC Alliance leader President Nelson Chamisa has dismissed claims by the Zanu PF regime that the assassination attempts in Chiredzi and Mutare were dramatized.

Zanu PF agents attempted to assassinate President Chamisa In Masvingo and Manicaland during the vibrant MDC Alliance leader’s community engagement meetings in the respective provinces.

Speaking at Gogo Chamisa’s tombstone unveiling ceremony in Chiwara, Gutu on Saturday, the people’s President said he was ready to defeat the Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa in the 2023 polls.

President Chamisa said:

” How can one fake an assassination attempt by destroying one’s car ? I know that they( Zanu PF agents) want to eliminate me but that’s impossible.

They tried it in Manicaland but touch not the anointed one.

They thought they had killed me in Mutare…

We know that they have hired foreign agents to eliminate us. We know everything.

They fired live bullets at my vehicle. ..

Violence will not end the deepening crisis.”

“Do you think I can be compared to Emmerson Mnangagwa ? I will defeat him in 2023. Do you think Biti can be compared to Mnangagwa’s vice presidents ? Sikhala cannot be compared to Muchinguri. We are miles ahead of them.

We are ready to deliver meaningful change to the people of Zimbabwe,” added President Chamisa.