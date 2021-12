Mai Titi Firmly In Zimbabwe With New Husband

Share

By Showbiz Reporter | The comedian, Mai Titi who jetted into Zimbabwe from her US trip is firmly with her husband, contrary to speculation that she was dumped.

The two were pictured spending time in their garden at their Mabelreign home.

The controversial socialite has gone quieter than usual following a humbling experience with the US social guru, Rue Samaz, who she had attacked. PICTURES