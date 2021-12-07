Mliswa Accuses Mutsvangwa Of Plotting Chiwenga’s Ouster

Share

By A Correspondent-Norton MP, Temba Mliswa, said Zanu PF spokesperson, and War veterans chairman, Christopher Mutsvangwa was behind the plot to ouster Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

A private weekly has a story claiming that war veterans aligned to president Emmerson Mnangagwa were planning to give a vote of no confidence to Chiwenga.

On his Twitter handle Tuesday, outspoken Norton MP Temba Mliswa said Mutsvangwa was behind the plot.

“Mutsvangwa is the one who is always starting these factional ructions in ZANU PF. People take it lightly until it is serious. He was at the centre again when Mai Mujuru was ultimately removed. There is a pattern to this and it’s the same template,” said Mliswa.

Mutsvangwa is the one who is always starting these factional ructions in ZANU PF. People take it lightly until it is serious. He was at the centre again when Mai Mujuru was ultimately removed. There is a pattern to this and it's the same template. pic.twitter.com/HjJNstQApl — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) December 7, 2021