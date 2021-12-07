New South African Drivers Walk Away After Discovering They’re Foreigners On Crossing Border

Share

LETTERS | I don’t know how true this is. However it shows us how lack of common sense in how we do things can cost us dearly. Whilst these trucks are parked, then is no tax revenue being generated. The same tax revenue that is meant to deliver public services like health, schools and more

…………..

A young trucker from Mpumalanga in South Africa. | FB

One of the trucking companies in Durban South Africa fired all foreign drivers. They then called South African Drivers to take up the jobs. A few turned up..but most didn’t have passports. Those that had passports, upon realising that once they cross the border they will also be foreigners, they then refused to drive across the borders and walked away. It’s painful to be stupid.