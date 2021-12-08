Families Of Health Workers Who Died Of Covid-19 Still Traumatised

Families of doctors and other frontline health personnel whose relatives succumbed to COVID-19 are still grieving over the loss of their loved ones.

In his speech during a medical awards ceremony held in Harare at the weekend to honour living and deceased medical professionals, Zimbabwe Medical Awards Trust board chairperson Josephat Chiripanyanga said COVID-19 wounds would take time to heal.

Chiripanyanga said the COVID-19 pandemic has claimed the lives of many nurses and 22 doctors in Zimbabwe. He said:

Families of frontline health workers are still nursing wounds after losing their loved ones to COVID-19. It was difficult to convince the families of doctors who died, whom we want to honour to attend the awards ceremony. Relatives of our COVID-19 heroes are still in grief and they are not opening up that much. That is why most of them could not come because they are saying the awards are opening their wounds.

Living heroes in the medical profession, among them, decorated eye specialist, Solomon Guramatunhu and leading paediatrician Bothwell Mbuwayesango were recognised at the event.

Zimbabwe has recorded a cumulative total of 4 713 COVID-19 deaths since the emergence of the deadly virus in 2020.