Gvt Mulls No Vaccination, No ZUPCO Policy

By A Correspondent- The Government says unvaccinated people will eventually be barred from boarding Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) buses.

Addressing reporters on Tuesday at a post-cabinet briefing in the capital, Harare, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said a time will come when people without vaccination cards will not be allowed to use ZUPCO buses, kombis and trains. She said:

A time is coming when people will not be allowed to board public transport without a valid vaccination card.

Mutsvangwa, however, didn’t provide further details on when the measure would be implemented.

The announcement could be viewed as a strategy by the authorities to cajole vaccine-hesitant citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the majority of Zimbabweans use public transport while private transport operators remain banned.

Zimbabwe is facing a resurgence of coronavirus infections, with 2 555 new cases recorded on 6 December with a 30 per cent test positivity rate according to data released by the Health Ministry.

The southern African nation is targetting to vaccinate 10 million people to attain herd immunity by the end of this year.

To date, less than 3 million people have been fully vaccinated even though the jabs are free of charge.