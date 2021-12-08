Zvishavane Gold Dealer Caged For Beating Up His Two Wives For Refusing To Shake Their Bums

By A Correspondent- One of Zvishavane’s top gold dealers, Samson Gondwe popularly known as Sam Dread has been remanded in custody until December 9, 2021.

Zvishavane magistrate Evia Matura caged Gondwe for allegedly assaulting his two wives Precious Mushaikwa and Popadopoules Droder Mollin.for refusing to shake their bums in public.

The development comes when the World is commemorating the 16 Days of Activism against Gender based Violence.

State prosecutor Isheunesu Mashayanye told the court that on Saturday the accused and his wives were drinking beer at a car sale opposite Zvishavane Magistrate court.

Gondwe ordered his wives to shake their buttocks in front of some men who were also drinking beer at the place but they refused.

The accused got angry and started assaulting his wives using stones and hitting their heads and legs.

During his initial appearance before the courts, Sam Dread” pleaded not guilty when charged for contravening the Domestic Violence Act.

State prosecutor vehemently refused bail for the accused arguing that he was likely to interfere with witnesses since the two complainants were his wives

. He also said that the accused could run away as he had the means to do so.