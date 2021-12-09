Bayern Thrash Barcelona

FC Barcelona were thumped 0-3 in the Champions League by Bayern Munich, a result which has now seen them drop to the Europa League.

The Catalan giants needed to win in Germany and hope for a favourable result in the other group game between Benfica and Dynamo Kiev but found the going tough at the Allienz Arena.

Goals by Thomas Muller, Leeroy Sane and Jamal Musiana condemned the Spanish giants to their fourth defeat in the group, and consequently exit from Europe’s premier club competition.

Benfica beat Kiev 2-0.

They (Barcelona), have been knocked out of the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2003.

Bayern have now scored 14 goals in their last three Champions League meetings against the Spanish giants.

With eight goals in seven matches, Muller is now the player with most goals against Barcelona in the competition.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe