CHAMISA FAMILY APPRECIATION MESSAGE

“And above all things have fervent love for one another, for love will cover a multitude of sins.” 1 Peter 4:8

Leaders, Comrades and Friends.

The New Zimbabwe family.

“We are thankful…We are family”.

We heartily thank all of you who joined us for the unveiling of Gogo Chamisa’s tombstone in Chiwara Village, Gutu on Saturday the 4th of December 2021. It was so great.

We enjoyed incredible love and warmth from you all. Words fail us. Thank you all our Leaders, comrades and friends. Your love and support continues to comfort and inspire us. You are indeed our family.

To the thousands that braved the heat and distances to be with us in Chiwara and the many more that stood with us in prayer and support. Thank you.

God mightily bless you all.Wishing you a Merry Christmas and a blessed and jolly festive season.

The Chamisa Family.