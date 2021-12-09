COVID- 19 Hits Premier Soccer League Clubs

The domestic league season could be interrupted again after the emergence of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Several clubs have been affected after a number of positive cases were recorded in the past week.

The PSL confirmed the situation last week and the rising number in daily cases could force some of the games to be suspended.

According to PSL Covid-19 regulations, a fixture should be postponed if the involved club records at least seven positive cases.

The last time the outbreak disrupted the season was in June, when a number of cases were reported.

The campaign was later suspended due to the national lockdown and only resumed in October after three months.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe