Hopewell Chin’ono Is Not A Criminal- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|Veteran scribe Hopewell Chin’ono is being tormented by the regime for exposing corruption, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

Zanu PF bigwigs are determined to block the exposure of skeletons in their closets.

President Chamisa denounced the incessant persecution of Chin’ono and human rights defenders in the country.

“Hopewell Chin’ono

@daddyhope

was arrested 3 times for crimes he didn’t commit.

His crime is exposing corruption through journalism.

Whilst it is good that some of the trumped-up charges were dismissed by the High Court, it’s hard to celebrate because he shouldn’t have been arrested,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

He added:

“Thank you Zimbabwe. I’m so humbled. I’m amazed at the extent you Zimbabweans are willing to go, do or push to get us there and be free. This is commitment! When citizens come together anything is possible and doable. Citizens are in it. #Godisinit. Thank you Zimbabwe. Thank you Lord.”

Hopewell Chin’ono attending court earlier in the year – file pic