Perjury Trial For Waverley Founder’s Daughter Continues On Friday

Share

BY A CORRESPONDENT| Trial for Waverley Plastics founder Victor Cohen’s daughter, Amanda Berkowitz will continue at the Harare Magistrates court on Friday where the state is expected to start its cross examination, in a case that has opened a can of worms in the Waverley inheritance feud.

When Berkowitz last appeared in court, she accused her nephew Aron Vico who is the complainant in the perjury case of heisting the company from its legitimate shareholders.

On Friday, the state will begin its cross examination of Berkowitz before the matter is finalized.

Vico has also claimed in High Court affidavits that he was fully involved and instrumental in formalizing Waverley Plastics Limited but Berkowitz questioned why he did not get company shares when the company was incorporated.

But Berkowitz questioned Vico’s claims saying if her late had made him a director in Sept 2013, he would have at least given him one share that was fraudulently transferred to their elder sister Debra Vico by a company consultant Maxwell Maheya.

According to Berkowitz, Vico was running a tuckshop in the Waverley blankets property, which closed due to losses.

She added that since their father’s death, Vico and company secretary Laxi Boddapati have failed to avail real shareholders and directors with company documents and other relevant information.

Berkowitz further told the court that Waverley shareholders have not received any dividends from the company.

She also told the court that Vico’s mother who is also her sister, in her statement to the Master relating to the estate of the late Cohen said she and Vico subscribed to shares in a company called Tatendarana Investments.

Berkowitz said Vico’s allegations that she is not a subscriber to Waverley Plastics shares is just trumped up as her mother’s Masters statement confirms her assertion that one does not need to append their signatures to be considered subscribers in a company.

She also claimed that the Tatendarana’s Memo and Articles which lists Debra and Aron Vico as the two subscribers with 50 shares each bears fraudulent sigbatures.

This was also confirmed by Screenlab Forensic Science Consultants who said ‘the design and construction of signatures in the Memorandum of Association for Tatendarana were inconsistent with the respective signatures of both Aron and Debra Vico.’

Meanwhile, the Waverley inheritance feud is still far from over as Vico has since filed fresh charges against Berkowitz accusing her of calling him a thief and a gay boy.