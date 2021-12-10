ZimEye
Latest twist to Chadcombe shooting as police reveal the arrested robbers had gone to the wrong property; they were after the house of a businessman who owns several shops. They were under the assistance of the shop owner's employee, Shine Nyamhunga, who police have arrested. pic.twitter.com/hojysGylJF— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 10, 2021
Latest twist to Chadcombe shooting as police reveal the arrested robbers had gone to the wrong property; they were after the house of a businessman who owns several shops. They were under the assistance of the shop owner's employee, Shine Nyamhunga, who police have arrested. pic.twitter.com/hojysGylJF
Latest twist to Chadcombe shooting as police reveal the arrested robbers had gone to the wrong property; they were after the house of a businessman who owns several shops. They were under the assistance of the shop owner's employee, Shine Nyamhunga, who police have arrested. pic.twitter.com/hojysGylJF
— ZimEye (@ZimEye) December 10, 2021