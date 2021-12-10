Duo Nabbed In India Over Drugs

By A Correspondent- Two Zimbabwean nationals have been arrested at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, India for possession of a large consignment of drugs.

According to officials, the Airport Intelligence Unit (AIU) took this action on the input of The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI).

The drug consignment, of 35kg of heroin, is said to be worth around US$32 million (Rs 247 crore.)

This is the first case of seizure of such a large quantity of drug consignments at the airport so far. The two arrested Zimbabwean nationals have been identified as 46-year-old woman and a 27-year-old male passenger.

Both have been taken into custody by the Airport Intelligence Unit.

Both the foreign nationals had left Harare in Zimbabwe and had arrived in Mumbai after receiving the consignment at Addis Ababa. The case has been handed over to AIU by DRI.

The identity of the duo has not been disclosed.