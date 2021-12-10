Man Robbed By Passengers

Share

By A Correspondent- A motorist was robbed of his Toyota Rav 4 by four passengers he picked along the Harare – Bulawayo Highway on 4 December.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the passengers who were picked at Harare Show Grounds were destined for Kwekwe in the Midlands Province. Reads a police statement on the case:

The ZRP is warning members of the public against giving lifts to strangers who end up robbing them.

This follows an incident on 04/12/21 along Harare-Bulawayo Road where a Harare man (23) driving a Toyota Rav 4 picked four passengers destined for Kwekwe at Harare Show Grounds before being robbed of the vehicle and other valuables at the 50km peg.

This is not the first time for such cases to be reported suggesting that robbers

In September this year, Shepherd Dzapasi, a taxi driver based in Masvingo was robbed of his vehicle by a man only identified as Ronald who had hired the taxi from Jerera to Masvingo for US$4.

When they arrived in Masvingo, Ronald told Dzapasi that he had to take care of some business at Nemamwa. Dzapasi agreed to a US$25 deal to ferry him to the Business Centre.

The two arrived at Nemamwa Business Centre around 10 pm and they got into a nightclub and started drinking beer. After some time Ronald told Dzapasi that he was tired and wanted to rest in the car. Dzapasi gave Ronald the keys while he remained behind in the club.

Dzapasi later went outside the club and found Ronald and his car missing. He waited for some time but Ronald did not show up. He called him and Ronald hung up. When he called again, the phone was no longer reachable.