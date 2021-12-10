Mapeza Takes Charge Of The Warriors

Share

By A Correspondent- FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza has been reappointed as the head coach of the Warriors and will lead the squad at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

The appointment was done after consultations and guidance from the Sports and Recreation Commission.

In a brief note, ZIFA acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela said the former Warriors midfielder and captain Mapeza has been officially retained as the national team coach.

Gwesela added that Mapeza was given the discretion to choose his own assistants. Said Gwesela:

In consultation and with guidance from the Sports and Recreation Commission, coach Norman Mapeza will continue as Head Coach and will guide Warriors to the Cameroon Afcon finals. The coach has been given latitude to come up with his assistants in the interest of teamwork.

Mapeza who was in charge of the Warriors’ last four World Cup qualifiers, has been working with Mandla Lulu Mpofu, Taurayi Mangwiro and Energy Murambadoro who was the goalkeeper’s coach.

Mapeza had initially been appointed as a caretaker coach following the dismissal of Zdravko Logarusic after a series of poor results.

More: The Chronicle