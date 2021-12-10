Mliswa Accuses Fellow MPs For Spreading Covid-19 In Parliament

By A Correspondent- Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa who tested positive for Covid-19, Thursday, said fellow MPs were responsible for spreading the pandemic in the house of assembly.

The candid and out-spoken independent law-maker announced this through his ever-busy Twitter handled Wednesday evening.

Mliswa said he had immediately self-isolated as a responsible way of curbing the spread of the deadly pandemic.

“1/ Dear Colleagues, Honourable MPs, Parliament staff, Norton constituency and friends. Just to let you know that despite taking all precautions and testing negative on both Monday at Norton Hospital and Tuesday at Parly, I have just tested positive for Covid-19,” he posted.

Mliswa blamed fellow parliamentarians for promoting the spread of the pandemic after they contradicted him Tuesday when he suggested that they should all go on self-isolation because some parliament staff had tested positive for covid.

“This was exactly my point yesterday, I think I should be known as Prophet Mliswa forthwith. Forewarned is forearmed and disclosure is critical in mitigating the spread of the virus. It’s sad Togarepi couldn’t comprehend this point. For now my symptoms are mild, and I’ll rest,” he said.

