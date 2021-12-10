Mliswa Defends Joseph Nemaisa

By A Correspondent- Norton legislator (independent), Temba Mliswa has come to the defence of former CID and Homicide detective, Joseph Nemaisa, who is being linked to a ZB Bank cash-in-transit heist that happened in January.

Mliswa said those reports are fake and are aimed to tarnish the “intelligent security expert.”

Nemaisa recently shot dead three robbers who had stormed his house to loot cash and property.

Messages circulating on social media are, suddenly, incriminating Nemaisa in the theft of US$2.5 million and ZWL$40 000 cash-in-transit at Gwebi Bridge lay-bye on 6 January 2021. One of the messages on Twitter reads:

Famous sudden Hero, ex CID & homicide detective cum lawyer Joseph Nemaisa who gunned down 3 purported armed robbers in Hollywood movie style, is said to be prime suspect & brains behind the famous ZB bank heist & his act was an attempt to silence all witnesses & fellow comrades.

But Mliswa dismissed the reports suggesting that the people who ejected him from the police force were behind the heist reports.

He said:

A lot of conspiracies after the shooting by Nemaisa. However, those in the know will tell you he has that capacity. The guy is intelligent and was good at this job. He fought criminals and was only removed from the Police by his enemies there. They want to tarnish his name. Otherwise, he is a great security expert, intelligent too, that’s why he is studying law now. The people he shot were robbers and it’s good riddance. Talk to convicts and you will hear all about his seriousness about the job. We know why he was removed from the police.

The list of arrested people includes three ZB Bank security guards who were reportedly working in cahoots with the other suspects.