Businessman’s Wife Hires MaShurugwi To Beat Up Hubby’s Small House

Share

By A Correspondent- The wife to Decent Rimbi of Rimbi Travel and Tours was yesterday dragged to court after she reportedly conspired and formed a gang to rob a woman she suspected to be having an affair with her husband.

Everjoice Rimbi, 40, who is also the co-director of the bus company, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko.

She appeared together with her alleged accomplices Pamela Mutanhairi, Melissa Muzuva, Washington Njengwe, Richard Chikwaya, Givemore Mazerenganwa, Tafadzwa Mazerenganwa and Brighton Chiteka.

Rimbi and Mutanhairi were released on free bail as they were coming from home while the rest were ordered to pay $20 000 as bail.

The court heard that between August and November, Rimbi discovered some text messages between her husband and a female employee Nomalanga Thodlana which suggested that he had a soft spot for her and she suspected that they were in a secret affair.

Rimbi reportedly then engaged Muzuva through Mutanhairi after getting her contacts in a Whatsapp group and asked them to mobilise a gang that would harass Thodlana whom she wanted to resign voluntarily after the mission.

An initial payment of US$150 was paid to the gang and on December 7, an unknown person went to Decent Rimbi and advised him of the planned robbery and how it was going to be done and he alerted CID Homicide detectives who waylaid the gang.

The gang armed with machetes went to the garage in New Ardbennie to commit the offence but were intercepted and arrested before executing the mission and they implicated Rimbi, Mutanhairi and Muzuva to have hired them to rob and harass Thodhlana-H Metro