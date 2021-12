MDC Alliance Confronts Mnangagwa Over Decision To Ban Unvaccinated Citizens From Using Public Transport

Share

Tinashe Sambiri| The MDC Alliance led by President Nelson Chamisa has challenged the decision by the Zanu PF regime to ban unvaccinated citizens from using public transport.

Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has a penchant for dictating issues to citizens.

“The decision to ban unvaccinated citizens from using public transport is an unfortunate event,” MDC Alliance said on Friday.

🔴The decision to ban unvaccinated citizens from using public transport is an unfortunate event. pic.twitter.com/hz8TgScMUD — MDC Alliance (@mdczimbabwe) December 10, 2021